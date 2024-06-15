Manda Bracegirdle, 44, works at many different care homes around Clacton, catering to elderly people and those who have difficulties swallowing.

Food is pureed for those residents and made into a suitable consistency which can be turned into meals.

Amazing - Manda Bracegirdle with the award (Image: Manda Bracegirdle)

The dedicated cook, who has been working in the industry for 20 years, makes each meal unique by taking the time to make it look tasty.

Manda said: "Sometimes I make special boxes, so if I am making pizza I will make a pizza box at home so the person doesn't feel left out.

"I promote dining with dignity, I make sure clients are eating with cutlery and I notice what peoples needs are rather than throwing food at people."

Puree - some of the food Manda has made (Image: Manda Bracegirdle)