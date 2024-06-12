Ronnie Lucas and her partner Lee Righelato were in Clacton at about 11pm on Saturday, November 11, last year when Lucas confronted two women, Ellie Ayres and Kelsey O’Sullivan.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the two women had left the Moon and Starfish and were heading to Colchester for a night out when Lucas shouted at them: “How does your dad let you go out like that?”

Miss Ayres replied: “Why are you starting on 19-year-olds? You look quite old.”

Sentenced – His Honour Judge Alexander Bell activated a suspended sentence Ronnie Lucas had been serving for a previous offence (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Lucas, 26, shouted: “Do you want me to put your head through a window?”

She launched a violent assault, punching Miss Ayres in the mouth and grabbed Miss O’Sullivan’s handbag.

Righelato, 45, kicked the bag away and Lucas took the purse out of Miss O’Sullivan’s bag.

Miss O’Sullivan shouted at her to give it back and Lucas threw the handbag against the wall before walking down Station Road.

By the time Miss O’Sullivan had realised her purse was missing a few minutes later, Righelato had already used her credit card to buy beer and cigarettes from Best Supermarket.

Lucas, of Marine Parade East, Clacton, stood at the back of the court and wiped away tears as His Honour Judge Alexander Mills sentenced her for robbery and attempted robbery.

She admitted both charges.

Righelato, of the same address, stood motionless after admitting fraud by false representation.

The judge told Lucas: “This occurred when you were subject to a suspended sentence.

Jailed – Ronnie Lucas will be in prison for at least the next two years as she will serve half of a four year and one month sentence (Image: Essex Police)

“It has been made clear that the court must activate the suspended sentence unless it would be unjust to do so in all the circumstances.

“I also note that where there are multiple offences and serious offences the court should consider full activation of the original sentencing.”

He continued: “Every victim of a robbery will suffer some distress – there is a very clear impact statement set out that deals with panic attacks suffered over a period of time.”

Lucas was jailed for four years and one month, and Righelato was jailed for eight months.

Want to read all the Gazette’s crime, court, and inquest coverage in one place? Join our Colchester & Tendring Crime and Court News Facebook group.