A sports club celebrating a milestone anniversary and rich history is hosting a ball.
Frinton Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special dinner dance in Holland Road.
After overcoming a number of obstacles, with the Covid pandemic the latest, the club wants to open its doors to residents and sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.
Offering tennis, squash, a gym, fitness classes, croquet and walking football, as well as a heated swimming pool, the club has boosted what it has to offer.
Members benefit from unlimited access to the facilities and coaches, and visitors can enjoy taster sessions before committing to a membership.
The club will host a Champagne reception, three-course meal and an auction and raffle during the evening, all accompanied by live music.
Guests are asked to attend dressed appropriately for a black-tie event.
The dinner will take place on July 13 at 7pm and tickets can be booked at fosltc.com, or by calling 01255 674055.
