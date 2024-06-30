Frinton Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special dinner dance in Holland Road.

After overcoming a number of obstacles, with the Covid pandemic the latest, the club wants to open its doors to residents and sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

Offering tennis, squash, a gym, fitness classes, croquet and walking football, as well as a heated swimming pool, the club has boosted what it has to offer.

Celebration - Frinton's Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating 125 years (Image: Newsquest)

Members benefit from unlimited access to the facilities and coaches, and visitors can enjoy taster sessions before committing to a membership.

The club will host a Champagne reception, three-course meal and an auction and raffle during the evening, all accompanied by live music.

Guests are asked to attend dressed appropriately for a black-tie event.

The dinner will take place on July 13 at 7pm and tickets can be booked at fosltc.com, or by calling 01255 674055.