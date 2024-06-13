POLICE attended a Weeley fun day to chat to the public about what they do, as well as meeting some furry and feathered friends.
Officers went to Weeley Residents Community Day which hundreds of residents and visitors enjoyed.
The officers were on duty to answer questions the public had and explain what life as a police officer is all about.
While they were there, the two officers also had a blast meeting the animals at the fair.
Both officers got up close and personal with Nanook the great horned owl, who was brought to the event by Eden Falconry.
They also enjoyed kidding around with some goats in the hay.
Community safety and engagement officer Nikki Heath said: “This was a great day for all involved, with the public getting a chance to speak to our officers and learn more about the support available in their community.
“These events are really important for the public and our force to make it clear we’re here to help, and to find out what we can do to keep our district and Essex safe.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel