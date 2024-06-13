Officers went to Weeley Residents Community Day which hundreds of residents and visitors enjoyed.

Feathers - one officer with Nanook the owl (Image: Essex Police)

The officers were on duty to answer questions the public had and explain what life as a police officer is all about.

While they were there, the two officers also had a blast meeting the animals at the fair.

Kids - another officer with some goats (Image: Essex Police)

Both officers got up close and personal with Nanook the great horned owl, who was brought to the event by Eden Falconry.

They also enjoyed kidding around with some goats in the hay.

Beautiful - Nanook the Great Horned Owl (Image: Essex Police)

Community safety and engagement officer Nikki Heath said: “This was a great day for all involved, with the public getting a chance to speak to our officers and learn more about the support available in their community.

“These events are really important for the public and our force to make it clear we’re here to help, and to find out what we can do to keep our district and Essex safe.”

Amazing - another officer with the owl (Image: Essex Police)