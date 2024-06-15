VOLUNTEERS across Clacton, Harwich and Tendring have been celebrated with special beach hut days.
Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) chose to thank its volunteers with outings to beach huts during National Volunteers Week, this month.
Volunteer parties were held at the group's Dovercourt and Clacton beach huts.
Quizzes and group rounders games were held on the beach.
Lunch and cake, donated by Grassroots, were given out while the volunteers relaxed.
Nicola Vella, CVST’s volunteer coordinator, said: “CVST volunteers will tell you how much volunteering brings to their lives, but the work they do is instrumental in what we as an organisation provide to the community."
Lisa Jackson, a volunteer at the Kennedy Way Community Garden and Community Allotment, was at the Clacton party where she had her hair cut to fundraise for the Little Princess Trust.
Lisa said: “As I am recovering from leukaemia and a stem cell transplant, I am trying to get back out into the community.
“Volunteering has helped build my confidence, meet new people, try new things and gives me a sense of purpose, as I haven’t yet been able to get back to work since my treatment."
