The annual Blessing of the Waters ceremony took place on Sunday in Brightlingsea and saw residents and oyster enthusiasts at the harbour.

For more than 200 years, oystermen in Brightlingsea and Colchester have cooperated along the creek, after the Colchesterians tried to claim the channel, without success.

The first part of the celebrations includes the town crier ringing the bell on St James’ Church steps and proclaiming the event, followed by a colourful procession.

The historic Reclaiming of the Waters features a parade of heritage wooden vessels along the creek, accompanied by cheers, horns and the traditional din.

The fleet then makes a short voyage to Bateman’s Tower where the waters are blessed, which has often been led by the Bishop of Colchester, with the Rt Rev Roger Morris leading the service in that role.

Following a lapse in the 1950s, the event was revived in 2017 by the Cinque Port Deputy and has been celebrated proudly ever since.