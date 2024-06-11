Two Essex restaurants have been named among the Top 100 in the UK for outdoor dining according to a new list from OpenTable.
The Anchor Danbury near Chelmsford and The Anchor Inn in Nayland were the county's representatives.
Discussing the creation of the list, the publication wrote: "As the weather warms up, it’s time to dine outdoors. To help find the perfect alfresco spot, OpenTable has scanned diner metrics and over 2.2 million reviews to narrow down the restaurants where Brits love dining outdoors.
"The result is our annual Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, offering delicious food at alfresco hotspots nationwide."
The top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in 2024 can be found on the OpenTable website here.
Two Essex restaurants feature on Top 100 spots for outdoor dining
The Anchor Danbury
The Anchor Danbury in Chelmsford has earned a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable from 1,360 reviews.
Its profile describes it as "the epitome of an English Country Inn" with a "warm welcoming atmosphere".
The pub has a decent selection of seating near its front entrance as well as out the back in its garden, and it is also dog-friendly.
One reviewer wrote: "Wonderful restaurant. Loveley location. Loveley staff and wonderful tasty food. Just perfect."
The Anchor Inn
The Anchor Inn in Nayland has earned a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable from 1,826 reviews.
It is described as a "traditional country pub with a warm welcome" on its profile with it priding itself on its "home-cooked food".
Recommended reading:
- 3 Essex restaurants named among top 100 in UK for brunch
- The top six Essex restaurants featured in the prestigious Good Food Guide 2023
- Good Food Guide 2023: Essex restaurants that should've made the list
Alongside that, it adds: "Set in the beautiful village of Nayland, open fires and a cosy atmosphere make the Anchor a wonderful winter bolthole, and the banks of the River Stour provide glorious al fresco dining throughout the summer months."
It has plenty of outdoor seating with some of it looking over a nearby river to make for a picturesque setting.
One reviewer wrote: "The Anchor is on a beautiful spot on The Stour. No rain so great to have outside seats. Food and wine were very good."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel