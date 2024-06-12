Taylor Wimpey has razed the former Cantel Medical Centre in Campfield Road, to the ground and is set to start construction on the new Artillery Mews development.

While a brick is yet to be laid, Taylor Wimpey says the two to five-bedroom homes will go on sale from June 22.

The controversial development involved the loss of more than 60 trees and the developer faced criticism after making changes to the scheme involving 30 per cent affordable housing.

Taylor Wimpey vowed to plant 112 new trees and 540 hedges to replace the low quality or dying trees that are being felled at the site. One mature tree suffering from Ash Dieback will be removed.

Instead, 21 of the homes would be “intermediate tenure” meaning they will be rented at 90 per cent of the market value, a move that falls in line with local policy requirements according to the developer.

Peter Lovett, chairman of the Shoebury Residents’ Association, said: “We didn’t want to lose a business in Shoebury but it’s gone ahead and there is nothing we can do about it now.

“The thing that I’m worried about is the removal of the affordable homes which we were utterly against.

Demolished - the former Cantel Medical Centre has been razed to the ground (Image: Newsquest)

“I’m not sure when that’s going to come before the development control committee but nothing’s been decided yet. They have to have affordable homes to get planning but when they get permission they can remove it. It’s disgusting.”

The name Artillery Mews was chosen by 13-year-old Ollie, a member of 1st Shoebury Southend Estuary Scouts, who took inspiration from the rich military history of Shoebury Garrison.

All homes at Artillery Mews in Chapel Road will include a range of sustainable features, including electric charging points on all properties as well as solar panels on the roofs.

Michael O’Leary, regional operations and sales director at Taylor Wimpey London, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Artillery Mews will be launching in Shoebury very soon.

“This development offers something for lots of different buyers and we’re excited to discuss all of this with our customers.”

“I’d urge anyone looking to move into a quality new home in this area to visit our website and register your interest now, to receive the very latest updates as and when they are available.”