If you fancy going on these walks you might prefer for the route to not be too difficult to follow and to end up exactly back where you started.

Luckily there are plenty of circular walks you can take in the county, most of which are a couple of miles long and take between one and three hours.

5 stunning circular walls to enjoy in Essex

Thorndon Extended Circular

The Thorndon Extended Circular is described as a lovely walk (Image: Alison Cordner/AllTrails)

Full details of the route can be found on the AllTrails website here.

The Thorndon Extended Circular is an 8km route near Brentwood which should take around two hours to complete.

It is described as a "lovely walk with a great mix of meadow, woodlands, and fields".

Spots walkers will pass along the way include Childerditch Wood, Mill Wood, Old Thornton Pastures and the Gruffalo trail.

Dedham, Gun Hill, and the Stour Valley Circular

The walk takes in plenty of great scenery (Image: Ross McColl/AllTrails)

Full details of the route can be found on the AllTrails website here.

This walk around North Essex is 9,5km long and should take around two hours to complete.

It is a route that is commended for its scenery as it combines "lovely old villages, beautiful individual buildings, woods, river and stream-side walking".

The profile adds: "Some sections of the walk are close to the A12 dual carriageway, where the traffic noise is constant. However, the attractions of the rest of the walk more than compensate for this."

The Anchor and Danbury Commons Circular

Walkers will pass through beautiful commons and woodlands on this route (Image: AllTrails)

Full details of the route can be found on the AllTrails website here.

This 8km walk near Danbury is described as a "lovely circular route" and should take around two hours to complete.

It explores a network of "beautiful commons, woodlands, and heaths that surround the village".

Additionally, walkers can stop off at The Anchor pub at around the halfway point of the trail if they want a bite to eat or a drink.

Tollesbury Wick Marshes Circular

The route is found on an Essex Wildlife Trust reserve (Image: Tracy Clifton/AllTrails)

Full details of the route can be found on the AllTrails website here.

The Tollesbury Wick Marshes Circular is generally considered to be an easy route and should take walkers around two hours to complete the 9.2km trail.

Located around 10 miles south east of Colchester, walkers will be able to explore an Essex Wildlife Trust reserve and a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The profile adds: "It combines accessibility, attractive scenery, extensive views, big skies, all-year-round high-quality birdwatching, and spectacular remoteness."

Recommended reading:

Epping Forest Circular

The Epping Forest Circular features some light inclines and pretty views (Image: Nicolo Goattin/AllTrails)

Full details of the route can be found on the AllTrails website here.

This 8.9km featuring the Epping Forest is generally considered to be a moderately challenging route and should take slightly over two hours to complete.

It has "some light inclines and pretty views" through plenty of meadows and forest areas.

The profile adds: "The park is one of the best spots for those who want an escape from the urban jungle life and for enjoying nature."