Rosalie Jones, better known as Peggy, was born in Clacton's Rush Green Road on June 7, 1924.

She was evacuated from the seaside town during the war to Burton-on-Trent with two of her sisters.

There, she decided to enlist in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, where she became a leading aircraft woman.

Looking back on her time at the force, she has mixed emotions - happy times with her female colleagues but also hard and sad times because of the war.

Veteran - Rosalie joined the WAAF as a young woman (Image: Kelly Taylor)

Peggy was stationed in many places and travelled all over the country, even flying from from one to another in a glider.

During her service, she was involved in the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944 and Operation Varsity.

During the war, Peggy met husband Alfred Lewis Jones, who served as a gunner.

Together the couple had eight children, and she loves spending time with them in Clacton.

Celebration - Rosalie Jones celebrated her 100th birthday with family in Clacton (Image: Kelly Taylor)

Peggy will celebrate her 100th birthday with a vintage-style afternoon tea, singing all her favourite songs, eating her favourite cakes and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Granddaughter Kelly Taylor said: “She drank Champagne from a vintage cup and sang all her favourite wartime songs - she had a brilliant day.

“Family travelled from France, Yorkshire, Kent and Norfolk. They all came down for the celebrations.”