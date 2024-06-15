Clacton Musical Theatre Society will be bringing Legally Blonde to the Princes Theatre's stage in a theatrical, musical form.

The show will be on from June 27-29, with start times of 7.30pm and an additional Saturday matinee performance at 2.30pm.

Show - the Clacton Musical Theatre Society (Image: Clacton Musical Theatre Society)

It follows the story of Elle Woods, a Delta Nu sorority girl as she journeys to Harvard Law School to win back her man.

The cast of the society has been working hard since the successful completion of their pantomime Alice in Wonderland earlier this year.

Julia Clarke, chairman of Clacton Musical Theatre Society, said: “We are extremely excited that the Legally Blonde performance is just around the corner.

"We have welcomed talented new members from outside Clacton, adding to our ever-growing family of enthusiastic volunteers.

"As we gear up for our 100th birthday in 2029, the energy and talent in our group are truly inspiring. Come and join us for a fun-filled night of musical magic.”

Rehearsal - some of the cast practicing for the show (Image: Clacton Musical Theatre Society)

Returning for her fifth time, Lucy Weaver is delighted to be back as director for the production alongside her team, with Phil Toms as musical director, Keith Peck as assistant director and Ashleigh Curtis as choreographer, with both Ashleigh and Keith also performing in the show.

With a lively score featuring songs such as Omigod You Guys and So Much Better the cast will have audiences cheering on Elle every step of the way.

Tickets are £16 £15 (concessions). Group bookings are also available with 11 tickets for the price of 10.

Tickets are available from the box office, online and by phone at 01255 686633.