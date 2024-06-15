Nine staff from Clacton Pier took part in a three-day course designed to boost their skills and knowledge around safety.

Throughout the course, staff in positions of responsibility were taught about identifying, evaluating and controlling risks in the workplace.

Course - Nine members of staff took part in a special training course around safety (Image: Clacton Pier)

Pier director Billy Ball, who was on the course, said that safety is the number one priority at the attraction.

“This initiative has allowed us to enhance the team’s capabilities so that we can continue to maintain the highest standards for our visitors and staff alike,” he said.

This weekend, the pier welcomes emergency workers for a free fun family weekend.

On presentation of a staff ID card at the ticket box, frontline police, fire, ambulance, RNLI and coastguard workers can collect four free rides wristbands.

The pier will remain open to other visitors on June 15 and 16 as usual.