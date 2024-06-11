National Rail has confirmed that a person has been hit by a train between Chelmsford and Colchester, and Greater Anglia services in the area have now been closed for the time being.

After the incident being reported at 7.07am today, June 11, work is now being carried out in the area, to do this in a safe manner, all lines are currently closed.

This incident is affecting routes between London Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester City Station near the Magistrates Court, Clacton, Walton-on-the-Naze, Harwich, Ipswich, and Norwich.

National Rail advises that all trains running between Chelmsford and Colchester may be cancelled, delayed or revised, this is expected to continue until 10am today.

It is advised to check your route online before you travel this morning and anyone affected by this incident due to long delays may be able to claim compensation.

A National Rail spokesman said: "You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."

Both Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment on the incident.