The double bill features 'Constellations' by Nick Payne and 'The Sociable Plover' by Tim Whitnall.

'Constellations', a narrative exploring the unique connection between a physicist and a beekeeper, has been performed globally, securing accolades at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2012 and the 2022 Olivier Awards.

The second act, 'The Sociable Plover', presents a bird-loving Roy Tunt pursuing the sighting of the last bird remaining unseen in his list of 567 British Isles species. However, his solitary endeavour is disrupted by a mysterious visitor, Dave.

Both plays will be performed at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, Frinton, with daily shows at 7.30pm including an additional matinee on August 3.

Frinton Summer Theatre's season kicks off on July 5 with 'Chariots of Fire', following which, audience can expect 'Bestseller', a comedy by Peter Quilter from July 16 to July 20, then 'The Winslow Boy' from July 23 to July 27.

Subsequent plays include 'Fanny's Burning', a tale about eccentric TV chef Fanny Craddock from August 6 to August 10, and 'Noises Off', a comedy by Michael Frayn, from August 13 to August 17.

From August 20 to September 1, the attention shifts to the Big Top Tent on Frinton Greensward showcasing Irving Berlin’s musical 'Annie Get Your Gun'.

Tickets can be booked online at www.frintonsummertheatre.org.

The website also provides details of the cast and upcoming programme announcements.

Frinton Summer Theatre producer and artistic director, Clive Brill, said: "I always like to include at least one play which makes you think, may challenge you and will almost certainly lead you to examine just a little bit about how the universe works.

"Constellations is that play. It ran in the West End and garnered an Olivier Award. At its most simplistic level it’s a love story between an unlikely pair - a beekeeper and a physicist. Through their relationship they explore love, the universe, different dimensions and parallel universes. It’s funny, moving and yes - challenging.

"Those people who came to see last year’s ‘thinking’ play, Folk, were absolutely delighted by it. For many it was their favourite of the season but it was also the least well attended play. Please accept my advice on Constellations and make it one of your must sees."