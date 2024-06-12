Bruce and his handler PC Andy Blunt represented the Essex Police’s Dog Unit at the National Police Dog Trails in Scotland in May.

The four-day event in Tulliallan included trials in agility, searching and obedience.

Scoring 738 out of 1,000 points ranked fifth among 21 forces from across the UK, which is believed to be the highest score for an Essex Police pairing in the 62 years of the competition.

Sergeant Paul Screech said: ”Trials is an excellent competition that encourages handlers to strive for excellence and allows the sharing of best practise between forces, both regionally and nationally.

“It enhances contacts throughout the country, allowing us to support each other.

“PC Blunt and PD Bruce have done so well to not only come fifth in the Nationals but by qualifying two years in a row.

“For me personally, it was a huge honour to be asked to assist in the running of the Nationals, performing the role of steward, and gave me great pride watching how well the pair did.”