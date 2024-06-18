Ben Raemers started skateboarding at the age of eight in Walton and eventually turned professional for Los Angeles company Enjoi in 2014.

He tragically took his own life five years ago, aged 28, leaving the Essex and international skateboarding community devastated.

Hero - Ben Raemers (Image: Public)

A Skate Park Day in Walton on July 19 was being planned by Walton Youth Club in Ben's memory and to celebrate his legacy, but has been voted town by Frinton and Walton Town Council.

The decision follows the town council's previous rejection of a £10,000 investment into the skate park, leaving residents disheartened and frustrated.

They claim Walton is being left behind.

Walton councillor Ann Oxley voiced her disappointment and concern at the decisions.

Leisure - Walton Skatepark (Image: Google)

She said: "Once again, Frinton and Walton Town Council members have rejected vital investment in the Walton Skate Park, “At the same time, they have approved £5,000 for plants in Frinton. It is clear that Frinton gets almost everything, while Walton gets virtually nothing."

Mrs Oxley called on the council to increase its support for Walton. She said: "This is not an isolated incident. The council’s decision to allocate funds for plants in Frinton while ignoring essential investments in Walton's recreational facilities reflects a troubling pattern.

"Our community deserves equal attention and resources."

Community - Ann at Walton Market (Image: Steve Brading)

A spokesman for Frinton and Walton Town Council said: "Members felt that, to ensure the event is run in the most effective and safest manner for all attendees, further work was needed to the supporting evidence submitted with the application.

"Various significant issues relating to safeguarding and the health and safety of attendees remained outstanding which, if overlooked, would compromise public safety."

The decision also follows the controversial proposed closure of Walton Market, a vital part of the town's social and economic life.

The market was saved at the last minute by the Walton Forum.

A Walton Forum spokesman said: "The repeated lack of support from the council for other important initiatives, such as the skate park investment and the Skate Park Day, continues to cast a shadow over the community's efforts.

"The Walton community is calling for a more balanced and fair approach to council decision-making, ensuring that all areas under the council's jurisdiction receive equitable treatment and adequate investment."

The town council has been contacted for comment.