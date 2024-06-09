32 different cars took part in the Dream Drives movie car parade in aid of Little Havens Hospices from 11.30am to 3.30pm, today, June 9.

Little Havens Hospices is a vital organisation that provides specialist care and support for babies, children, and young people with complex or incurable conditions.

The adventure took a group of staff and volunteer drivers from Dream Drives’ base situated in DIY equipment retailer ITS’s large warehouse in Harlow to Ongar High Street, and Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

Incredible - some of the Dream Drives car collection (Image: Newsquest)

Amazing - a replica Batmobile based on the 1966 Adam West Batman television series (Image: Newsquest)

Quite a selection - (right to left) replicas of Herbie, Mr Bean's car, the vehicle from the Harry Potter films, and Del Boy's van from Only Fools and Horses (Image: Newsquest)

The stunning vehicles, which included the likes of a 1966 Batmobile replica, Mr Bean’s car, The A-Team van, Jurassic Park jeeps, and more, were then taken to Kings Farm, Chelmsford, the site of Motorfest 2024.

Taking place on June 15 to June 16 Father’s Day, 10am to 6pm, Motorfest is an amazing annual event put on by Motor Show Events.

Up to 20,000 attendees will enjoy stunt shows, a variety of vehicles to look at, funfair rides, street food, monster truck rides, bars, and more throughout the weekend event.

Dream Drives’ movie car collection will be on display at Motorfest, and the collection has the real 1976 Cadillac El Dorado which was used by comedian Mike Myers in Austin Powers: Goldmember.

Cool - one of the Jurassic Park Jeeps in the collection (Image: Newsquest)

Team - Freddie Lee and Kevin Hubbard from Dream Drives (Image: Newsquest)

Having fun - Youtuber Adam C drove the Mr Bean car during the convoy and even dressed-up for it (Image: Newsquest)

The collection also includes a stunning replica of the DeLorean from the Back To The Future film franchise, an authentic 1987 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Will Smith in Men In Black, and much more.

Dream Drives is a new organisation set up within the last six months by founders Kevin Hubbard and Freddie Lee which will see the movie car collection exhibited in support of select charity events.

Prior to the convoy heading off, Kevin explained how the collection of runnable vehicles started.

Kevin said: “It came from Back To The Future when I was a kid, I loved the DeLorean, and it snowballed from there.

Ready to roll - the convoy just before the journey started (Image: Newsquest)

A good time - James Martin and Connor Hill from Motor Show Events next to the Austin Powers: Goldmember car (Image: Newsquest)

“It’s a private collection which we’re mainly using for charity events, so we’ve teamed up with Little Havens, if we can do more charity drives, we will do.”

During the trip, the bright purple Austin Powers Cadillac led the way whilst a volunteer motorcyclist in a high-vis jacket halted traffic when appropriate.

This was because most of the convoy were hitting around 20mph to get to each location safely.

Although there were some problems, such as the DeLorean accidentally turning onto the M11 and the odd breakdown, it was a very smooth trip.

Drawing in a crowd - a crowd admiring the cars during the pitstop in Ongar (Image: Newsquest)

Authentic - the 1987 Ford Crown Victoria used in the film, Men In Black (Image: Newsquest)

Happy to help - Darts legend Bobby George and volunteer motorcyclist Dave who both took part in the convoy (Image: Newsquest)

Large crowds cheered on the vehicles during the stop at the King’s Head car park in Ongar

By the end of the trip, all the vehicles had made it safely to the Motorfest site.

James Martin, of Benfleet, the co-founder and creative director of Motor Show Events, drove the Austin Powers vehicle in the convoy.

He said: "Today has been phenomenal, what an amazing achievement to do today, it’s a fantastic sight to see.

Safe and sound - some of the vehicles after they made it to the Motorfest site in Kings Farm (Image: Newsquest)

Forthcoming event - a large poster for Motorfest which was towed around during the convoy (Image: Newsquest)

“For me, being in some of these cars, it’s like being a kid in a candy shop.

"Everyone has fulfilled a little childhood dream today, and I was quite surprised with what vehicles people had chosen to drive, which is fantastic.

“Overall, everyone has been genuinely happy, and on the journey, there was smiles galore.”

To purchase tickets for Motorfest, head to motorshowevents.com/motor-fest-car-show-essex.