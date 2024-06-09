The Reform UK leader is running to win the Clacton constituency, which is a seat currently held by Conservative MP Giles Watling.

Mr Farage, 60, was followed by an entourage of about 12 people and was pictured walking along Frinton pier on Sunday whilst he talked to members of the public.

Presence – the emergency services ensured they were visible as Nigel Farage hit the campaign trial (Image: Lorne Spicer)

One resident said: “No matter what your politics is, at least Nigel is out and about and actually talking to people.”

In the town centre, members of the public stopped for selfies with the former leader of UKIP who was a key figure in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The other candidates running to become Clacton MP are Matthew Bensilum (Liberal Democrat), Craig Jamieson (Climate Party), Tony Mack (Independent), Natasha Osben (Green), Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Labour), Tasos Papanastasiou (Heritage), Andrew Pemberton (UKIP), and Giles Watling (Conservative).