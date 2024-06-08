Essex Police have said the incident took place in Charnwood Avenue, Chelmsford, at about 9pm on Friday.

A man in his 20s suffered several blows to the head and was taken to hospital where he was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police have now appealed for anyone who may have been in the area or have any information about the attack to get in touch as soon as possible.

The public can contact the police on 101 or by using the live chat service available on the Essex Police website, and should quote incident 1218 of 7 June.

Det Insp Guy Turnbull, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know this incident will be concerning to people and we are working round the clock to understand what has happened and find the person responsible.

“We believe this is an isolated incident.

“However, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area.

"Any piece of information could be vital in helping us with our investigation."

Want to read all our crime, court, and inquest coverage in one place? Join our Colchester & Tendring Crime and Court News Facebook group.