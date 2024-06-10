Nominations closed on Friday afternoon.

The candidates for the Clacton constituency are:

Matthew Bensilum, Liberal Democrats

Nigel Farage, Reform UK

Craig Jamieson, Climate Party

Tony Mack, Independent

Natasha Osben, Green Party

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, Labour Party

Tasos Papanastasiou, Heritage Party,

Andrew Pemberton, UKIP

Giles Francis Watling, Conservative

Across the Clacton and Harwich constituencies, 109 polling stations will be open for more than 150,000 voters.

People wanting to vote can get registered until June 18, postal votes can be requested until June 19, while the proxy vote deadline is June 26.

Acting returning officer Ian Davidson is urging voters to have their say on July 4.

He said: “Those who have a vote next month can use it to have their say on who will represent them in the House of Commons for the next term of office.

“If people want to make their views known and influence who is elected, then that is the time to do it.

“People should take the time now to make sure they are registered to vote and, if voting in person at a polling station, that they have a valid photo ID.”

To register to vote, visit gov.uk/register-to-vote or contact the election registration team by email at elections@tendringdc.gov.uk or call on 01255 686575.