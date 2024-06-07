PC Eugene Robinson repeatedly made unwanted contact with the woman, by calling her a number of times between April 30 and May 27 last year, a misconduct hearing was told.

It was also claimed he repeatedly accessed Essex Police computer systems to obtain information about her and a previous partner without a valid policing purpose.

His conduct was found to have breached standards in relation to honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct.

An accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, took place on Tuesday where PC Robinson’s actions were found as gross misconduct.

He was dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Harrington said: “PC Robinson’s actions were inexcusable and the impact on the victim by a serving officer was unacceptable.

“The overwhelming majority of Essex Police officers and staff work tirelessly and ethically to protect and serve the people of Essex. As well as impacting the victim in this case his actions risked undermining the trust and confidence the people of Essex have in their force.

“Essex Police will deal robustly with officers and staff who act unprofessionally, especially where this impacts on women or involves the unauthorised access to confidential information for personal reasons.”