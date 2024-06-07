A woman from Clacton has been charged with fraud following a detailed investigation from Essex Police’s domestic abuse investigation team.
Michelle Moore, 38, of West Avenue, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on May 30 to face a charge of fraud by false representation.
It is alleged Moore accessed and spent money belonging to a woman who she was caring for between January 2020 and July 2023.
Moore was released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 27.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here