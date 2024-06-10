Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, marks its 130th anniversary this year.

To mark the special occasion, a new permanent history display has been mounted in the foyer for visitors to learn more about the past days of the theatre.

Designed by West Cliff chairman and historian Norman Jacobs, and brought to life by graphic designer Robert Gunthorpe, it gives a complete overview of the theatre’s history.

Display - The new history display tells the theatre's rich history (Image: Norman Jacobs)

From its foundation in 1894 to the present day, major events and personalities that have been part of the West Cliff’s success are pictured and explained.

QR codes on the display offer more information about famous performers of the past and present who appeared at the theatre, including Frankie Howerd, Tommy Trinder and Lee Mead.

The display was officially unveiled at a special 'Hooray for Hudd' concert, organised by theatre patrons Jimmy Cricket and Andrew Robley, along with late entertainer Roy Hudd’s widow Debbie.

The show celebrated the life of Roy Hud - the West Cliff’s first patron.

The three organisers appeared in the show along with a number of other well-known entertainers such as Darren Day and Lyn Paul.

The cast of Hooray for Hudd (Image: Norman Jacobs)

The event raised £4,000 towards a statue to remember him.

The display is open to the public from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday, as well as before and during shows.