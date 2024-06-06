Harwich Road (B1414), near Wix Road, has long queues of heavy traffic clogging up the road, which has been closed in both directions.

An air ambulance, two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle are attending the scene.

A East Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 12.37pm with reports of a collision in Harwich Road, Beaumont.

"We sent Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a rapid response vehicle.

"Several resources remain at the scene while the incident is ongoing."

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: "We remain on the scene of a serious collision between a car and motorcycle in Harwich Road, near Great Oakley.

"The road is closed in both directions while emergency services work at the scene.

"We would ask the public to avoid the area where they can and thank them for their patience and understanding.

"If you witnessed the collision or have any information, please get in contact, and quote incident number 465 of 6 June.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm."

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about website reporting services.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.