Residents across Tendring were invited to join veterans as they commemorated the special occasion.

A service was hosted by Clacton’s Royal British Legion alongside Tendring Council at the war memorial in Clacton’s seafront gardens at 11am.

More than 100 people attended the service, which was led by the Rev Mark Mulryne with a reading by council vice-chairman Bill Davidson.

Councillor Davidson thanked those who attended the ceremony, which included the Last Post and the Kohima Epitaph, as well as prayers, the laying of wreaths and a two minutes silence.

Tendring council chairman Dan Casey, who is also president of the Clacton Royal British Legion and the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “80 years ago today, Allied forces landed in Normandy, taking the first brave step towards liberating Europe.

“Today, under a bright sun, we honoured the 13,414 soldiers who sacrificed their lives on that sombre day.

“D-Day was a beacon of hope for millions in Nazi-occupied Europe, yet a day of deep sorrow for many families.

“I would like to thank all the forces organisations, standard-bearers, and residents who joined us for this solemn remembrance."

Further events to commemorate the anniversary in Clacton will take place at the town’s Princess Theatre.

On June 11 at 2pm, the council-run theatre will be staging ‘Thanks for the Memories’ featuring heart-warming nostalgic songs and a flag-waving finale paying tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

Later in the year, on September 22 at 2pm, the theatre will host the D-Day Darlings as they present their brand new show marking the 80th anniversary of the operation, which will see the wartime-inspired group perform the best-loved songs of the era.

For more information, visit princestheatre.co.uk.