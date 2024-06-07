These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, June 7

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 26 to 25 between 8pm and 6am for renewal works.

Alongside that, the entry slip road at Junction 27 will be shut at the same time.

Meanwhile, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 6am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 30 to 29 between 11pm and 6am for extensive surfacing works.

As part of this the entry slip road at Junction 30 will be shut during the same time period.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, June 8

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 between 6am and 8pm, plus an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 1am and 6am.

Meanwhile, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8.30pm to 6am for maintenance works.

There will also be a Northbound West tunnel closure during the same time period for an emergency tunnel exercise.

M25

The entry slip road at Junction 31 on the clockwise way will be shut between 9pm and 6am for an emergency exercise.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, June 9

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 between 8pm and 6am.

Alongside that, there will be a Junction 27 entry slip road closure (8pm to 6am) and a Junction 26 entry slip road closure (6am to 8pm).

Meanwhile, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.