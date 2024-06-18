Taking place at Colchester library on June 22 at 10am, it will also highlight the work of Refugee, Asylum Seeker and Migrant Action (RAMA).

There will be stories and a practical workshop for youngsters and their parents.

In 2023, the Mercury Theatre was awarded 'sanctuary' status, along with libraries across Essex.

That highlights the work done to welcome and support refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

To mark Refugee Week, the Mercury and RAMA will be visiting libraries in Colchester, Clacton and Harlow.

They will put on free storyline workshops for children aged over five and their families.

The Clacton event will take place at 2pm on June 22.

The Harlow event is on June 15 at 2.30pm.

The Mercury also has information on their Harlow and Clacton events available on their website here:

Storytime at Harlow Library - Mercury Theatre

Storytime at Clacton Library - Mercury Theatre