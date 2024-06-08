Here are five of the best farms for children as listed by ‘Day out with the Kids’ - the UK’s biggest website for family attractions and day outs.

Animal farms were selected but there are other pumpkin farms around the area which can be visited here.

Hasty’s Adventure Farm Clacton

Cute - A llama at the Hasty's Adventure Farm in Clacton (Image: Hasty's Adventure Farm)

Second on the Hasty’s Adventure Farm in Clacton which is designed to offer fun activities for children aged 3 to 11 years old.

The farm boasts an outdoor play area – covered under a roof for all weather conditions - giant Lego bricks, a giant sand pit, a tractor park, and a grass go-karting track.

While animals include lambs, pigs, llamas, and calves at the animal barn.

Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park, Wherstead Suffolk Passionate - Jimmy Doherty first took part in a BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary on the BBC nearly 20 years ago (Image: Jimmy's Farm)

About 12 miles from Colchester, in Wherstead Suffolk, this is a rare breed’s farm by Jimmy Doherty who is known for the BBC TV show Jimny’s farm.

Ponies, donkeys, chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, sheep, goats, geese, ducks, cows, and pigs can all be fed.

While there are also ‘special animal encounters’ every weekend and during the school holidays.

The farm also has a butterfly house, play vehicles, a hobbit house, and an on-site restaurant.

Boydell Dairy Farm Braintree

Tour - Boydell Dairy Farm offers a public guided tour (Image: Boydell Dairy Farm)

This 42-hectare farm has a public guided tour with interactive activities including cow-milking, hen-feeding, donkey-riding, and even llama-staring competitions.

Car parking is free and there is a shop which sells dairy produce, souvenirs, and refreshments.

The farm is open from April to September.

White Elm Petting Farm, Woodham Ferrers Track - White Elm Petting Farm has a new tractor track (Image: White Elm Petting Farm)

This petting farm – which has over 100 animals - is near Bicknacre in Woodham Ferrers in Essex, about 20 miles from Colchester.

After petting and feeding the animals with healthy grass pellets there is an outdoor play area, a climbing frame, see-saw, digger-put, and an indoor play barn.

There is also onsite food while opening times are Monday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.