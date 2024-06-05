Essex Police said Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, will appear before magistrates in Colchester on July 2 charged with assault by beating and criminal damage.

"The charges relate to an incident in which a drink was thrown at a man in the area of Marine Parade East, Clacton, at around 2.10pm on Tuesday, June 4," the force said.

A milkshake was allegedly thrown over Mr Farage as he left the Moon and Starfish pub after launching his General Election campaign on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker in the area at about the same time has been released and will face no further action.