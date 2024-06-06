Peter Hanson was driving a Volkswagen Golf when he hit a member of the public shortly before 3pm on Sunday, February 4.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday how Hanson was in the car with his partner at the time of the incident and was making sure his partner was all right afterwards.

Police approached the vehicle and the passenger told police the driver was Hanson.

Court - magistrates heard the case in Chelmsford on Wednesday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Hanson was told by police to go to Clacton police station.

A drugs test later showed he had 457mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 50mcg.

The reading also showed he was over the legal limit for cannabinoid.

Hanson, who has eight convictions for eight offences, admitted two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

The prosecution said the offence was the second drug driving offence Hanson, 37, had committed in the past ten years.

Daniel Batchelor, mitigating, said although Hanson had a record of offending, he was not “heavily convicted”, adding added the defendant was unaware he was under the influence.

He said: “He was not knowingly under the influence of drugs. In relation to the cocaine, he took it three days prior and was unaware it had been in his system that long.

“He took the cannabis the day before, more than 12 hours before the incident – he assumed cannabis has the same affect as alcohol with the 12-hour rule.”

Banned - Peter Hanson has had his driving licence revoked for four years (Image: Newsquest)

He continued: “The defendant says the pedestrian ran out into the road, swerved as best he could, and says police told him there was nothing more he could do.”

Mr Batchelor continued by saying Hanson is the carer for his partner who suffers from severe mental health issues, his mother who has COPD, and his grandmother who is bedbound due to a hip replacement.

Hanson, of Lilac Avenue, St Osyth, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £199 in costs.

He was also banned from driving for four years.

