Macauley Hutchings carried out the assault when he and two accomplices kicked in the door of Daniel Blundell’s address in Clacton on Thursday, April 11.

Chelmsford Crown Court was told Mr Blundell heard the disturbance and armed himself with a hammer before going downstairs to confront the three men.

Escape - the three men darted down a churchyard in an attempt to escape police (Image: Google Street View)

The group told Mr Blundell “everything would be OK” if he went upstairs to phone his brother Lawrence, from whom they were seeking £3,000.

Whilst Hutchings made sure Mr Blundell made the phone call, two other men smashed up the house before coming upstairs to punch the victim in the head three times.

A kitchen knife was then held up against Mr Blundell’s face and Hutchings ordered him to put down the hammer.

The defendant then picked up the weapon and using it to assault his victim before throwing the hammer out of the window.

The three men took Mr Blundell’s phone and fled from the address, but were spotted running down St John’s Road by police officers.

The men darted into a nearby churchyard and abandoned their bags.

Hutchings was captured but the other two escaped.

The court was told Hutchings, of Marine Parade East, Clacton, had been out on licence after previously serving a prison sentence for drug dealing.

Hutchings admitted a charge of actual bodily harm and a charge of theft.

Alfie Underwood, mitigating, said Hutchings was arrested as he was going to receive benefits.

He said: “He is subject to recall until 2025.

"He tells he has been a long-time sufferer of extreme anxiety and has been suffering from it since 2023 when he was released from prison.

Recalled - Macauley Hutchings was recalled to HMP Chelmsford (Image: Google Street View)

“He was so anxious at the time and that is why he gave in and committed this offence.

“He was signed off from work at the time and was receiving benefits.

“Before he was arrested, he was going to an appointment to receive benefits.”

Hutchings was recalled to prison and will serve 33 weeks in custody.

