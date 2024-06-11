Brewers has arrived in Clacton with a special opening event for the new branch at the Essex seaside.

The family company is the one-stop shop for quality decorating brands and wallpapers, offering collection services to make purchases convenient and efficient.

The launch day was celebrated with prosecco, special offers and promotions running alongside several representatives with stalls.

Clacton - The new Brewers store in Old Road (Image: Brewers)

The 20ft blimp advertising the new location at Clacton Trade Park, Old Road, from above the store could be seen as far as Walton.

Brewers has also announced trade events, including many brands such as Prestonett, Benjamin Moore and Indasa on June 13 and Axus & olfa, Bedec and Tesa on June 14.

Branch manager Adam Gibson said: “As a company we have The Brewers Foundation allows us to help communities both locally and further afield with charitable donations and support.

Decorations - Brewers is the home to designer and high-quality decoration brands (Image: Brewers)

“As we are a family-run company this is truly close to the Hearts of the Brewers Family and its staff.”

The team at Clacton makes up more than 50 years of industry experience, leaving customers in great hands.