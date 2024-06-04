A BEACH hut along Tendring District's coast has been found ablaze this evening.
Multiple fire engines have been called to attend the fire, which began in a Walton-on-the-Naze beach hut.
The fire started at approximately 7.35pm today and can be seen billowing smoke into the evening sky.
Both the police and fire services have been contacted for more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here