The team, which monitors main tourist beaches in the district and assists with rescues, had a busy year after taking part in thousands of patrols.

In total, the team launched water equipment to people in trouble 60 times, performed 23 rescues by either swimming or using a rescue board and helped in the search for 37 missing people.

Volunteers also administered minor first aid almost 100 times and advised dog owners about seasonal beach bans on more than 600 occasions.

The team also took part in 2,035 patrols and gave out safety advice almost 4,200 times.

Key advice includes:

Do not swim near structures such as piers, groynes and breakwaters.

Know the water's depth and be wary of sudden drops in the sea floor.

Be aware of tides and currents.

Do not swim while drunk.

Follow advice from warning flags.

Members of the group look after Brightlingsea, Dovercourt Bay, Harwich, Frinton, Walton, and Clacton beaches.

The Beach Patrol team's summer season began in late May and the volunteers will be patrolling Tendring's beaches until the end of the summer holidays.