A CLACTON beauty shop owner is "buzzing" after placing in the top 50 in a national beauty award competition.
All Dolled Up, in Rosemary Road, has been revealed as one of the best contestants in the Best Salon Decor category as a part of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
The store placed 39th in the competition category, much to owner Tracey Batchelor's delight.
She said: "I am absolutely buzzing to have placed in the Top 50 in the first year of being entered."
All Dolled Up offers facial treatments, hair removals and other services to customers as well as serving as a training academy for budding beauticians.
The store was also entered into the Best New Salon category, but only placed in the Best Salon Decor category.
