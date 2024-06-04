That was Nigel Farage’s rallying call as he addressed hundreds of supporters outside Clacton Pier on Tuesday.

The Reform UK leader said he would be a “bloody nuisance” in Westminster if he succeeds in becoming an MP at his eighth attempt.

Mr Farage visited the north Essex coast the day after he U-turned on his previous suggestion he would not stand in this General Election, opting to fight in Clacton and being installed as Reform leader in place of Richard Tice.

Crowds - hundreds of people descended on Clacton to listen to Mr Farage's speech (Image: PA)

Addressing a rally at Clacton Pier, Mr Farage hit out at the Tories over the handling of Brexit.

“We made an offer to the British people, we could get back our independence and control of our borders,” he said.

“But what has happened? The Conservatives have betrayed that trust. They’ve opened up the borders to mass immigration like we’ve never seen before.

“And they deserve to pay a price for that, a big price for that.”

Mr Farage said the General Election was already effectively over, adding: “That breach of trust from the Conservatives means they are finished, they are done.

“We are going to get a Labour government. Whether you like it or not, we are going to get a Labour government – the question is, who is going to be the voice of opposition?”

Last laugh - Mr Farage enjoyed a McDonald's milkshake after a drink was poured on him in Clacton (Image: PA)

He urged voters to “send me to parliament to be a bloody nuisance”.

“A Labour government won’t make any real changes at all, we need radical surgery in this country,” he said.

The Reform UK leader was hit with a drink, which appeared to be a banana milkshake, as he left the Moon and Starfish pub which he had visited following the rally.

He was seen with the drink splattered over his suit jacket as he was escorted to his campaign bus which whisked him away to the Three Jays pub in Jaywick.

A 25-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

The other candidates for the Clacton constituency are Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem), Natasha Osben (Green), Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Lab), and Giles Watling (Con).