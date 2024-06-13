FOUR venues across Tendring have been given new ratings, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Reviews are carried out by councils on behalf of the government body which inspects businesses selling food, sets the inspection framework and provides advice and guidance.
The River Colne Cafe, in Osbornes Court, Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, was awarded four stars.
Hygienic food handling: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory
Nancy's Kitchen in High Street, Clacton, was given three stars.
Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
Management of food safety: Good
Central Kiosk/Ice Cream Central in Princes Esplanade, Walton, was rated two stars.
Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory
The Bricklayers Arms at Rectory Road, Little Bentley, was given a rating of two stars.
Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory
This means of Tendring District's 266 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (78 per cent) have top ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
