Reviews are carried out by councils on behalf of the government body which inspects businesses selling food, sets the inspection framework and provides advice and guidance.

The River Colne Cafe, in Osbornes Court, Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, was awarded four stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

Nancy's Kitchen in High Street, Clacton, was given three stars.

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety: Good

Central Kiosk/Ice Cream Central in Princes Esplanade, Walton, was rated two stars.

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

The Bricklayers Arms at Rectory Road, Little Bentley, was given a rating of two stars.

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

This means of Tendring District's 266 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (78 per cent) have top ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.