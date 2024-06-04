Traffic is said to be static across Thorpe Road between Thorpe-le-Soken and Kirby Cross, with longs queues building up due to traffic lights at the new Tesco on Frinton Road.

Traffic - Traffic is at a standstill between Thorpe-le-Soken and Kirby Cross (Image: Submitted)

Another road closure at Kirby-le-Soken has also added to the gridlock in between the two villages.

One resident, who was stuck in traffic, said: “Traffic lights at the site of the new Tesco store set to open in Kirby have caused tailbacks around Frinton and Walton gridlocking the area.



“Traffic is at a standstill on Frinton Road three miles from the Tesco site. Coupled with the closure of Kirby-le-Soken expect to add another 45 minutes to your journey.”

Closure - A road closure in Kirby is also creating the gridlock (Image: Submitted)

The resident, who also spoke to Essex Highways, said: "They don’t have any permits to close the road only to put traffic lights in place and the traffic lights in place by the contractors at the new Tesco are also not correctly permitted.

"Two lots of not-permitted roadworks causing two hour delays and total gridlock - the fact that an engineer and the permit team are 'trying to resolve the situation' is a joke as they will be stuck in the same traffic as everyone else."

Another resident said people were "getting off buses and walking" but that people in cars were unable to do that.

The new Tesco Express, on Frinton Road, used to be a former car showroom with its planning application approved in December 2023.