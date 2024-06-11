Tapi Carpets and Floors has stepped in as the club's new lead sponsor following the opening of their latest store at Clacton Trade and Leisure Park in Old Road.

Holland FC, who are also known as the Jaffas, due to their bright orange kit, were founded in 2006 by chairman Mark Sorell and vice chairman and secretary Vic Webb.

Store - The Tapi store in Old Road, Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

Darren Soames, store manager at Tapi Clacton, is over the moon with the partnership.

“Holland FC are a great local club,” he said. “My son plays for the under-14s yellow team so I know them really well. I’m often on the touchline on a Sunday morning cheering him on.

“We’re delighted to sponsor the club and I love to see Tapi’s name alongside the pitch – especially when they score. I'm so proud Tapi are sponsoring our local club and getting involved in the community around our store.”

Charlie Harris, director of buying at Tapi Carpets and Floors, said: “Darren recommended Holland FC to us.

"It’s a fantastic club which provides a fun, friendly environment for families in the area.

“We’re keen to support the next generation of talent, plus, it’s a great place for Clacton to enjoy the football.

"We hope to get to know everyone in the community, and hope they’ll pop by the store to say hello.”