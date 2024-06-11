The former showroom and servicing garage in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, will become a 64-bedroom care home after Tendring Council approved plans for the conversion last week.

The land has been disused since Ford Looker moved out, and developer Harding Investment bought the site in 2022.

The plans include the demolition of the former commercial unit to “provide high-quality accommodation for the elderly with a range of needs including end of life, nursing, and specialist dementia care”.

Bedrooms will be en-suite, and communal areas and staff facilities will be included, along with 16 car parking spaces.

In the planning statement, the developer said: “The provision of the facility will contribute towards an identified need for 12,483 spaces in nursing and residential care homes by 2037 in the housing market area.”

“Moreover, there is an acknowledged need for care home provision in this locality. The proposed development would provide specialist accommodation in the form of 64 individual bedrooms at a care home facility, which contributes towards this recognised need.

“Overall, the proposed development will contribute to meeting housing needs in the district, equivalent to 35 homes.”

The plans have sparked controversy among residents, with neighbouring property owners worried that the building will lead to a loss in privacy in their homes.

One resident said: “Mainly we object to being overlooked. I can see on the plan they are suggesting 1.8m tall obscured glass, but this can easily be changed once passed by building inspectors.

“We spoke to the architects at their design consultation. We can see they have angled the bedroom windows taking into account our concerns about being directly overlooked from the bedrooms."

Despite residents agreeing with the plans to build a care home, there are worries over the construction period.

Another resident said: “We have concerns about how long it will take for the actual building of the care home and the disruption, noise, pollution that will be caused, given this is the main route in and out of Frinton On Sea, especially busy during the height of holiday times.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council recommended the plans for approval after they were amended to provide adequate space for large vehicles.