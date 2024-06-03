They will take to the saddle in Great Yarmouth and ride through three counties and pass seven piers as they complete the 94-mile journey.

The epic event - taking around six and a half hours - is being organised by three mental health charities.

Bike - cyclists at Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

Mid and North Essex Mind have joined forces with Norfolk Mind and Suffolk Mind to stage the challenge which will take riders past both Harwich and Walton Piers before arriving at Clacton Pier from around mid-afternoon on Sunday (June 9).

The cyclists will pedal through a scenic East Anglian coastal route heading off from Great Yarmouth at 8am.

Clacton Pier spokesman Nigel Brown said the attraction is proud to play a part in supporting the effort.

“We were approached several months ago and were delighted to sign up as part of our ongoing community engagement programme,” he said.

“The ride will not only raise much-needed cash but, just as importantly, raise awareness for mental health support in our area and wider afield.

“We look forward to welcoming the intrepid cyclists and Mind will also be there on Sunday with a pop-up stand on the front of the pier to meet the public.

“If you see the riders on their way through Tendring be sure to give them a wave and shout some encouragement.

"It’s for a great cause – and we all know that promoting exercise and movement is good for our mental health.”

Mr Brown said the mental health of the pier’s own staff is extremely important.

The attraction ensures employees are supported with free and confidential counselling and support.