Reaction from Essex as Nigel Farage announces he will stand in Clacton

Live

Nigel Farage to stand as Reform UK candidate for Clacton

Nigel Farage
Politics
Clacton-on-sea
By Cameron Poole

  • Nigel Farage has announced he will be running as a Reform UK candidate for Clacton
  • It came during an "emergency announcement" this afternoon
  • Mr Farage also taking over as the leader of Reform UK

