The controversial politician revealed the move in an "emergency" election announcement at 4pm today.

In his announcement, it was also revealed Mr Farage would be taking over as the leader of Reform UK ahead of the General Election.

There were rumours he would stand either in Clacton or South Thanet.

Clacton became the first constituency to have a Ukip MP ten years ago.

Former Clacton MP Douglas Carswell sensationally defected from the Conservatives to Ukip in August 2014.

The move shocked the Westminster establishment.

Mr Carswell also resigned his seat to fight a by-election in Ukip colours – putting Clacton and the Ukip politician in the media spotlight.

He won the seat with a 12,000 majority at the by-election. He then retained it at May’s General Election, but with a vastly reduced majority.

A rift later emerged between Mr Farage and Mr Carswell.

Mr Farage has made several unsuccessful attempts to become an MP.

The most recent was in South Thanet in 2015.

The then-Ukip leader finished second behind the Tories, who secured a 2,812 majority.

Mr Farage last week insisted the election is "over" and said Reform wants to win seats to be the "voice of opposition to a Labour government".