Chloe Walker, who went to Colne Community College, in Brightlingsea, has been announced as a featured performer in Thanks For The Memories.

She will be performing in the newest production by Neil Sands, who has been bringing his popular shows to Clacton for the past 18 years.

This spectacular production will take audiences on a musical journey back down memory lane, bringing to life some of the greatest music from the fabulous 40s, the rocking 50s, the swinging 60s, and the sensational 70s on June 11 at 2pm.

More than 60 all-time favourite songs made famous by the likes of Vera Lynn, Tommy Steele, the Beatles and many more will be heard at the Princes Theatre.

The highlight of the production will be a flag-waving finale to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day as everyone pays tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

Chloe said: “I am thrilled to be a part of Thanks For The Memories.

"To be playing so many wonderful theatres is a joy, and I am especially looking forward to coming to Clacton - it’s going to be a very special homecoming.”

Since graduating she has performed in various pantomimes and television adverts, but it was after answering an advert to audition for the show she signed up for the 30-date tour which travels all around the country, starting back in April and running through to the end of July.

Producer Neil Sands said: “We are excited to welcome Chloe Walker.

"She’s a versatile singer with a captivating stage presence and has quickly fitted into the show and touring life.

“Her powerful voice and sparkling personality have made her very popular with audiences around the country.”

Tickets are £14 and concessions are £13.