Walton’s historic Naze is “in crisis” according to activists, who have been trying to delay the coastal erosion in the area for years.

Around 200 residents packed the town’s Columbine Centre, in Prince’s Esplanade, on Saturday (June 1) for an event by the Naze Protection Society.

The group has been fighting for 27 years to save the unique coastal landscape of outstanding importance.

Protection - The Crag Walk was installed in 2011 (Image: Nigel Brown)

Acting chairman David Eagle spoke at the meeting, saying 2024 will be a crunch year when choices and decisions need to be made.

He said: “The Naze is in crisis with erosion accelerating because of extreme winter storms which are becoming stronger and more frequent.

“The Naze is getting a battering and the situation is unsustainable – we have to do something. It is a time to talk and work together and we have until 2030 to get it right.

“There is a huge problem, but there is always a solution. We need to protect the Naze and we intend to bring a plan back to you next June.

“We can do it.”

Mr Eagle urged partners such as Essex County Council, Tendring Council, Frinton and Walton Town Council, and the Naze Management Board (NMB) to join forces.

David Eagle (Image: Nigel Brown)

He said: “It protects Hamford Water, a site of special scientific interest and important for migrating birds, and that will be part of the value package and the strong case we need to make for funding.”

Tendring Council chief executive Ian Davidson, who also chairs the NMB, confirmed the Naze’s vital role in people’s health and wellbeing.

“There is a significant social value of the Naze which makes it so worth investing in to save it.

“Tendring is showing one of the biggest improvements in its health index. It is due to a series of things and the Naze is all part of that narrative.

“The Naze has such a diverse offer when you include its wildlife, natural assets and social value - and we don’t want to lose it.”

The last major sea defence project at the Naze was the £1.2million Crag Walk scheme, to help protect the cliffs from being attacked by waves, which was finished in 2011.