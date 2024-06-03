Essex Police officers were called to Distillery Lane yesterday, Sunday, June 2 at 1.40pm, after receiving concerns for the welfare of a man.

Upon the force's arrival, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An Essex Police spokesman has confirmed further details on this incident and is not treating it as suspicious.

They said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Colchester Gazette has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service for a comment on the incident.