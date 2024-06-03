EMERGENCY services rushed to a street in Colchester in an early afternoon incident and a man has been pronounced dead.
Essex Police officers were called to Distillery Lane yesterday, Sunday, June 2 at 1.40pm, after receiving concerns for the welfare of a man.
Upon the force's arrival, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
An Essex Police spokesman has confirmed further details on this incident and is not treating it as suspicious.
They said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
The Colchester Gazette has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service for a comment on the incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here