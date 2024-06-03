Police officers were called to Gorse Lane Industrial Estate, in Brunel Road, at around 2.15am today.

It was reported a group of men in balaclavas and knives were breaking into a unit there.

Officers went to the scene and pursued a vehicle which was leaving the site.

Three men were arrested within 30 minutes of the initial call being made to the police.

Stolen items and a balaclava were allegedly found inside the vehicle.

Three men from London – aged 19, 25, and 30 – have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and are currently in custody.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/85281/24.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555111.”