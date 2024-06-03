Essex Police has arrested three suspects after receiving information about people shooting at the Colne Point nature reserve southwest of St Osyth on June 1.

Three people were detained, and an air rifle was seized, police have confirmed.

A spokesman said: “No people or wildlife were harmed. The rifle will be destroyed.”

Most air weapons such as BB guns, pellet guns and airsoft guns do not need a firearm certificate in England and Wales but require an age restriction of 18 years and older to be able to buy or hire them.