Samuel Phillippo-Clapp was part of the Phoenix Boys dance group who performed in Thursday night's live semi-final of the hit TV show.

The 15-year-old, who trains at The Company Performing Arts in Colchester and Clacton, and his group moved the judges to tears and received a standing ovation with their performance of Sam Ryder's 'You're the Voice'.

After their performance, all four judges shared their thoughts, with professional dancer Bruno Tonioli saying: "I felt like I was in heaven surrounded by angels.

"That was so beautiful and inspiring. The choreography was superb, I am so proud of you."

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec after the dance, the group said "blood, sweat and tears" went into the performance.

One member added: "It sounds cliché, but this isn't something you see every day, we are people from all over the shop, everywhere, and this is something we love."

Samuel Phillippo-Clapp (Image: Visual Odyessy)

The group was placed in the top three for the evening, leaving it up to the judges to decide who went through to the final next Wednesday.

The judges were at a deadlock with each act receiving two votes each leaving the decision down to the public vote, where Phoenix Boys lost out to choir group Northants.

Bruno gave the group his golden buzzer at the audition stage of the competition, which gave them an automatic bye to the semi-final.

There is still a possibility that Samuel and the rest of Phoenix Boys may still be in the final of the competition, with the judges allowed to name one wildcard choice from across the semi-final week that didn't make it through.