A specialist police unit caught more than 60 cars breaking the speed limit on the M25 during the bank holiday weekend, with one motorist speeding at 131mph.

Essex Police’s Roads Policing Unit carried out speed enforcement checks on the M11 as part of a road safety operation in support of Vision Zero, from May 25 to May 27.

Vision Zero is a Safer Essex Roads Partnership campaign which aims to eliminate death and serious injuries on the county’s roads by 2040.

Within the first 30 minutes of police officers setting up their camera, on a bridge across the motorway, the force captured three motorists driving at speeds of 119, 108 and 121mph.

One was also caught doing 98mph.

Close-up - the vehicle which was travelling at 131mph (Image: Essex Police)

On Sunday, the team caught 40 speeding motorists, who will all be reported for driving in excess of the speed limit.

Two of the motorists were driving at 106 and 109mph, and both received “section 59” warnings for antisocial driving as they were undertaking and weaving through the M11’s lanes.

The force then moved onto Theydon Bois, they reported two drivers for careless driving and two drivers for driving on the hard shoulder to leave at the restricted exit at Blunts Farm.

On Monday 27, a further 28 offenders were captured at the same M11 location, with speeds ranging between 98 and 110mph.

Helpful - the speed enforcement camera (Image: Essex Police)



A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Speed enforcement focuses on one of the offences known as the fatal four.

“Those offences that are known to contribute to serious and fatal collisions.

“The other offences include not wearing a seatbelt, being distracted, especially by a mobile phone, and drink or drug driving.”